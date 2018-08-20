How Indians’ 2016 Postseason Run Altered Pitching Approach In MLB

The Cleveland Indians’ 2016 playoff run was historic in more ways than one.

Throughout their postseason journey that extended all the way to Game 7 of the World Series against the Chicago Cubs, the Indians took on a whole new approach to pitching that since has been adapted around Major League Baseball.

Cleveland utilized its bullpen at a rate that had never been seen before, relying more on its strong relief arms and less on its starters. For the Indians, as well as many other teams since, this strategy has been effective.

To hear The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier break down the impact of the 2016 Indians, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports