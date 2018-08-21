How Skip Bayless Thinks Tom Brady Will React To Antonio Brown’s Aaron Rodgers Remark

New England Patriots-Pittsburgh Steelers matchups seem to always have a little extra juice, but Skip Bayless believes Tom Brady will be even more motivated for the teams’ tilt in the 2018 NFL season.

Bayless, who is no stranger to reading a little too much into things, believes the Patriots quarterback will make Antonio Brown eat his words after the Steelers wide receiver’s high praise of Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers.

Tom Brady is 11-2 lifetime vs the Steelers. Antonio Brown has lost his last 5 games to Tom Brady. Yet AB is calling Aaron Rodgers the GOAT??? Brady will go "Psycho Tom" and make AB pay for that when Brady returns to Pittsburgh on Dec. 16 … and maybe again in the playoffs. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 20, 2018

The fact of the matter is, Brady likely didn’t bat an eye at Brown’s comments. The six-time Pro Bowl selection simply was showing his respect for Rodgers after the Steelers-Packers preseason matchup. It’s not as if Brown went out of his way to crown Rodgers, and the compliment doesn’t appear to be any sort of slight at Brady.

That said, there’s a good chance “Psycho Tom” will emerge when the Patriots and Steelers clash this winter. Both teams will be fighting for AFC supremacy, and their Week 15 duel could come with major playoff implications.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports