How Stephen A. Smith Thinks Celtics-Warriors NBA Finals Would Play Out

You’d be foolish to pick against the Golden State Warriors to win the 2019 NBA Finals.

The Warriors are fresh off their third championship in four seasons and are fully geared up to continue their dynasty in the upcoming campaign.

That said, there are a handful of teams that are expected to make things tough on Golden State, one of which being the Boston Celtics.

The C’s are being picked by most to win the Eastern Conference this season, which in all likelihood would set up a date in the Finals with the Dubs. While Stephen A. Smith thinks the Warriors would come out victorious in that hypothetical series, he has the utmost confidence in the Celtics to make the series go the distance.

“Not only do I believe Boston will win the East, I believe the Boston Celtics have a legitimate chance of beating the Golden State Warriors,” Smith said during Tuesday’s edition of “First Take” on ESPN. “I would not bet my money that Golden State would lose. What I would bet my money on is that series would go seven games. I really believe that.”

Golden State seems to play its best basketball when it matters most, so Boston definitely would have its work cut out in pushing a Finals series to the full seven games. That said, the Celtics match up well with the four-time defending Western Conference champions, and one could make the argument that Boston would be an even tougher challenge for Golden State than the previous four Finals series with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

And if you’re a true fan of the game, how could you not want to see that matchup?

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports