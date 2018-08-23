How Tuukka Rask Plans To Deal With High Expectations For Bruins

The Boston Bruins aren’t going to catch anyone off guard in the 2018-19 NHL campaign.

Many pegged the B’s as a fringe playoff team ahead of last season, but the Black and Gold wound up being one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. With most of the club returning fresh off a run to the Eastern Conference semifinals, Boston has the makings of a Stanley Cup favorite, a notion that isn’t lost on Tuukka Rask.

In an interview Wednesday during the WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon, the Bruins goaltender acknowledged the high expectations that surround his team entering the upcoming season.

“Talking to people before last season, there were not a whole lot of expectations of us and we kind of caught people by surprise,” Rask said. “Didn’t surprise us, but people on the outside looking in I guess were surprised. Nothing really changes in our mind. We’re just gonna go out there, and we know we have a good team with a lot of young talent and a chance to be a very good and successful team. So we just try to create our own bubble and stay in it throughout the season and see where it leads us. Definitely looking forward to it.”

The Bruins have been Cup favorites a handful of times throughout Rask’s 11 seasons with the team, so the high level of buzz isn’t something the veteran netminder is foreign to.

