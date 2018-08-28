How Will Christian Vazquez’s Return To Red Sox Affect Blake Swihart, Sandy Leon?

Christian Vazquez has been out since July 8 with a fractured right pinkie and the Boston Red Sox have been more than fine in his absence, with Blake Swihart and Sandy Leon forming one of the more effective catching tandems in the Major League Baseball.

Vazquez is slated to return to the Red Sox on Saturday when they play the Chicago White Sox. While adding the 28-year-old to the mix certainly will help, don’t expect Vazquez to get the same number of starts he did prior to his injury.

“I don’t know. Honestly, I’m very comfortable with the way Sandy’s playing and the way Blake is playing,” Cora said, via MassLive. “It’s always tough to play three catchers in a weekly basis at the big league level. But at the same time, we know the impact that he can have. So we’ll play it day-by-day honestly when he comes back. And I’ll sit down with the three of them.

“They understand it’s a little bit different than early in the season because Blake is not only swinging the bat well but he’s playing good defense. So when the time comes, we’ll sit down, we’ll talk to them and we go from there.”

Since Vazquez’s absence, Swihart has been tearing the cover off the ball. The 26-year-old is hitting .310 with one home run and six RBIs since July 1. With more consistent playing time, Swihart has shown that he’s a valuable bat to have in the lineup and not a utility player to brought out on getaway days.

While Leon has scuffled at the plate recently, the staff loves throwing to him and he’s proven to be Boston’s best all-around defensive catcher.

Vazquez was having a rough season at the plate before going on the DL, hitting .213 in 201 at-bats before breaking his finger. He’s a solid defensive backstop, but his offensive warts make it tough to give him the amount of starts he was getting pre-injury.

