How Will New Kickoff Rules Affect Patriots? Bill Belichick Downplays Changes

FOXBORO — Given his history, you’d expect Bill Belichick to light up over special teams rule changes — especially those as (supposedly) significant as the NFL’s overhauled kickoff guidelines.

But the New England Patriots coach apparently doesn’t believe the new rules will affect actual gameplay that much.

“The rules aren’t really new rules,” Belichick said Monday at a press conference. “They’ve taken out a couple things. They haven’t really changed anything. You still can block who you can block. You just — they took out the wedge.”

Aside from banning “wedge” blocks — two or more blockers forming a wall of sorts by running shoulder-to-shoulder — the guidelines eliminated the running start on kickoffs while moving players to within one yard of the kickoff line, mandated that five players line up on each side of the kicker and established a “no blocking zone” within 15 yards of the kickoff line.

While the lack of a running start should benefit return units, Belichick insists the other alignment changes don’t represent much of a change from previous seasons.

“They changed a couple alignments, but that’s not really — there’s a lot of teams that lined up ‘five-by-five’ to kick the ball off,” Belichick said. “In the history of football there’s probably at least a billion examples of that.

“They shortened the take-off a bit; all right. And they changed the alignment a little bit. I’d say for a lot of teams, the alignments on the kickoff return really, teams had those alignments anyway. I’m not saying it’s the same, but there a lot of teams that did align like that.

“(The NFL’s coaching tapes) were just showing examples of a guy lined up a yard or two aligned differently by a yard or two made it legal or illegal, but again, you’re talking about a pretty minimal adjustment in terms of alignment.”

The Patriots still seem prepared for those “minimal” changes, though: Kick return specialist Cordarrelle Patterson, who signed with the team in March, could thrive under the new format.

But don’t tell that to Belichick, who suggested NFL returns won’t look much different than in years past.

“They took out the wedge. All right, that’s eliminated,” Belichick added. “So, unless every return is a wedge, then you can run the returns that you were running or maybe modify them a little bit.

“But it’s taking out something, not putting it in. And obviously there weren’t many wedge returns in the last, I’d say, three, four years anyway.”

Thumbnail photo via James Lang/USA TODAY Sports Images