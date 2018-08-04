Ian Kinsler Exits Friday’s Game Vs. Yankees With Hamstring Tightness

Photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images

Once again, the injury bug found a way to get a hold of another member of the Boston Red Sox.

After scoring on an Eduardo Nunez single in the first inning against the New York Yankees on Friday night, second baseman Ian Kinsler winced in pain as he crossed home plate and was removed from the game prior to the second inning.

The team announced Kinsler was removed with left hamstring tightness and is day-to-day. The news comes just hours after Boston put catcher Blake Swihart on the 10-day disabled list with a hamstring strain.

Kinsler was heating up for the Sox after going 3-for-6 with two RBIs in Thursday’s 15-7 win over the Yankees. He recorded a walk and a stolen base before exiting the second game of the teams’ four-game set at Fenway Park.

In his absence, Mookie Betts (yes, you read that right) shifted to second base while Steve Pearce took over in right field and Mitch Moreland, who originally wasn’t in the Red Sox’s lineup, went to first base.