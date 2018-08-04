Ian Kinsler Injury: Red Sox Second Baseman Lands On DL With Tight Hamstring

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox’s big win over the New York Yankees on Friday came at price.

Recently acquired second baseman Ian Kinsler left early in Boston’s 4-1 win at Fenway Park with hamstring tightness forcing right fielder Mookie Betts to move to the infield. And after the game, WEEI’s Rob Bradford reported the Red Sox will place Kinsler on the 10-day disabled list.

Infielder Tony Renda will be called up from Triple-A Pawtucket to fill Kinsler’s spot on the roster.

Kinsler is headed to DL. Red Sox will be calling up Tony Renda from @PawSox. — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) August 4, 2018

Kinsler’s injury doesn’t sound too serious, though. Prior to Bradford’s report, Red Sox manager Alex Cora indicated Kinsler isn’t expected to miss much time.

Cora said Ian Kinsler may go to DL. Not expected to be long if he does. Tzu-Wei Lin has been dealing with a health situation himself — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) August 4, 2018

Cora indicates "probably a DL thing" with Kinsler (hamstring). Cora says he's inclined to think that way since Kinsler uses his legs a lot with the way he plays, both defensively and hitting. — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) August 4, 2018

Kinsler’s impending D.L. stint halts what had been an impressive start to his Red Sox career. In three games since being acquired via trade from the Los Angeles Angels, the 36-year-old went 4-for-10 with a walk, two RBIs and two steals while showcasing impressive defense.

Renda hasn’t played in a Major League Baseball game since debuting with the Cincinnati Reds in 2016. In 32 games that season, he hit .183 with no homers and three RBIs. He’s been good in Pawtucket this year, however, hitting .333 with two homers in 21 games since being called up from Double-A Portland, where he hit .371 with three homers in 26 games.