Ian Kinsler Injury: When Red Sox Expect Second Baseman To Return From DL

The injury bug hasn’t been kind to the Red Sox this season, but things are starting to look better on the health front for Boston.

The Red Sox activated Blake Swihart from the disabled list Tuesday, and it appears they’ll be doing the same for Ian Kinsler ahead of Friday’s series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park.

Kinsler played just three games with the Red Sox before going down with a hamstring injury, so there’s no doubt the veteran second baseman is itching to get back on the field as Boston’s playoff push continues.

For a full Red Sox injuries update from The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

