Ian Kinsler Said Relationship With Dustin Pedroia Never Was Awkward

Dustin Pedroia and Ian Kinsler’s relationship dates back to their college days.

In 2002, the pair of Boston Red Sox second basemen were teammates at Arizona State University, when they both were competing for the starting job. Ultimately, Pedroia was named the starter his freshman season and Kinsler backed him up before transferring the University of Missouri as a junior.

The two have become a known name at their position over the years, both being named All Stars on four separate occasions and coincidently enough, now playing on the same team in their 30s.

With Pedroia on the disabled list with knee inflammation and a return this season still up in the air, Kinsler has the been taking on a majority of the playing time at second. But did the two ever have an awkward relationship at Arizona before Kinsler was named Pedroia’s backup?

“Why does it have anything to do with him?” Why isn’t it awkward for (former Los Angeles Dodgers’) Andre Either? He was on the team. It’s not awkward for anybody,” Kinsler said, via MassLive. “It’s a team environment. When you’re not playing you’re not playing. I don’t think it makes it awkward for anybody else or myself. It’s just the way it went.”

It certainly worked out for both of them — seeing as Pedroia is a four-time Gold Glove winner and Kinsler has one of his own.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images