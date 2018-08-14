Leonys Martin Battling Life-Threatening Bacterial Infection, In Stable Condition

Leonys Martin is lucky to be alive.

The Cleveland Indians outfielder currently is battling a bacterial infection, president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said Monday. The 30-year-old felt sick Tuesday after the Indians’ game against the Minnesota Twins, and when his symptoms worsened, he was taken to Cleveland Clinic.

“Leonys is currently in stable condition,” Antonetti said, via Cleveland.com’s Paul Hoynes. “He continues to get treatment at the Cleveland Clinic. And we’re optimistic that he’ll have a full recovery.”

It’s certainly good news for Martin, considering the infection became life-threatening after it entered his bloodstream and attacked his internal organs.

“Thankfully, he’s made a lot of progress in the last 24 to 36 hours and he’s regained a lot of the organ function,” Antonetti said. “And so, we’re optimistic and he’s on a good path right now and we’re hopeful that he’ll have a full recovery.”

Antonetti noted to reporters Martin was able to communicate with his family, as well as sit in a chair for a couple of hours Sunday. There’s no timetable for his return.

Martin was traded to Cleveland from the Detroit Tigers at the Major League Baseball non-waiver trade deadline, and has hit .333 with two home runs and four RBIs in six games with The Tribe.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images