Indie Leaguer Leaves Trash Can At Home Plate, Tells Umpire ‘Go To Your Home’

Photo via Twitter/FMRedHawks

Leave it to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks to provide the week’s best baseball highlight.

During an American Association showdown between the ‘Hawks and the Chicago Dogs, Fargo-Moorhead outfielder Brennan Metzger disagreed with a called third strike and let umpire Mike Jarboe hear about it. Metzger unloaded on Jarboe with an NSFW outburst, then proceeded to leave a trash can at home plate before telling Jarboe to go to his “home.”

Thankfully, the entire scene was caught on camera.

Hmm … where have we seen this before?

(Warning: The following “Happy Gilmore” clip also contains some NSFW language.)

Gilmore, of course, went on to beat Shooter McGavin at the Tour Championship and win back his grandmother’s house. Whether Metzger will have a similarly happy ending to his baseball career remains to be seen.

No word yet on whether Jarboe actually spent his night in a trash can.