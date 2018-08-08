Is Nate Diaz’s UFC 230 Return In Jeopardy After Cryptic Tweet?

Nate Diaz’s UFC return might be on the verge of unraveling.

UFC announced during its 25th anniversary press conference last week that Diaz will fight Dustin Poirier at UFC 230 on Nov. 3, ending a two-year absence for Diaz, who last fought Conor McGregor at UFC 202 in August 2016. The news quickly got overshadowed, however, when UFC president Dana White revealed that McGregor will fight Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title at UFC 229 on Oct. 6.

This didn’t sit well with Diaz, who stormed out of the aforementioned press conference and ranted to reporters outside. And on Tuesday, Diaz seemed to double down with a cryptic tweet that might throw a wrench into his much-anticipated return to the octagon.

I can’t commit when they actin like shit…. — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 8, 2018

Diaz told TMZ Sports on Tuesday afternoon he still hasn’t decided whether he’ll fight Poirier at UFC 230. White said Tuesday night after the season finale of “Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series,” when asked about Diaz’s cryptic, that he hasn’t spoken to Diaz since last week’s press conference.

Maybe this isn’t a big deal. But all signs point toward Diaz having serious issues with UFC, which obviously isn’t good news for those hoping to see the Stockton, Calif., native back in the cage later this year.

