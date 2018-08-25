Isaiah Thomas Guarantees Nuggets Will Make NBA Playoffs; Is He Crazy?

Say what you want about Isaiah Thomas, but you have to respect his confidence.

The polarizing NBA guard is preparing for his first season with the Denver Nuggets, with whom he signed a one-year deal in July. And during a Q&A with team partners Friday night, Thomas predicted the Nuggets will make the playoffs next season, despite not qualifying for the postseason since the 2012-13 campaign.

“It’s a long season of 82 games—plus the playoffs, which we will be making this year.” – IT. pic.twitter.com/EBTv3xDI4Z — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) August 24, 2018

Is Thomas crazy for guaranteeing a playoff birth for the Nugs?

Well, Denver certainly isn’t a lock to end its five-year postseason drought, as it must compete in the crowded Western Conference. However, the Nuggets (46-36) missed the playoffs by just one game last season, and feature a young, talented roster on the rise.

So, don’t be surprised if “Playoff IT” returns next spring.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images