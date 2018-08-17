Isaiah Wynn Injury: Patriots Rookie Carted Off Field With Ankle Injury

FOXBORO, Mass — Isaiah Wynn’s rookie preseason debut unfortunately was cut short.

The 21-year-old took snaps at right tackle for the New England Patriots on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium against the Philadelphia Eagles and looked solid until an ankle injury caused his night to end during the first quarter.

Wynn was able to walk, although with a limp, off the field and to the medical tent, but from there, he needed to be carted into the locker room. The team announced it was a left ankle injury for the Georgia product and his return to the game is unknown.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images