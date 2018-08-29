It’s Sam Darnold’s Team: Jets Reportedly Trade Teddy Bridgewater To Saints

The New York Jets did something good at the quarterback position … and it involves trading away a QB.

The Jets on Wednesday traded quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for a third-round pick, according to multiple reports.

It’s a shrewd move for both teams, but the Jets have to love how things played out. New York took a flier on Bridgewater in March, signing to him a one-year deal on the cheap. The move allowed Bridgewater to prove he was healthy again after missing the entire 2016 season and most of the 2017 campaign after suffering a horrific knee injury.

Bridgewater showed he was healthy, and the Jets were able to capitalize, essentially getting a draft pick for free. This also signals the start of the Sam Darnold era, with the No. 3 pick of the 2018 NFL Draft presumably getting the starting nod for the Jets.

The Saints, meanwhile, upgrade their backup quarterback position by acquiring a former Pro Bowler. Bridgewater might never get back to that level, but he’s a solid backup behind Drew Brees, assuming he’s able to stay healthy. And there’s always a possibility Bridgewater plays himself into the heir apparent role behind Brees.

Assuming the Saints traded a 2019 draft pick, they will be without a first- and third-rounder in the next draft after trading up to take Marcus Davenport this spring. Of course, if Bridgewater ascends to the starter position and is the Saints’ quarterback of the future, that will tip the scales pretty heavily in New Orleans’ favor on this one.

UPDATE (3:35 p.m. ET): The Jets are also sending a sixth-round pick to the Jets, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images