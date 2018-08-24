J.D. Martinez, Brock Holt Reveal Origins Of Players’ Weekend Nicknames

This weekend Major League Baseball players will not be wearing their last names on the back of their jerseys, but rather will don whatever appropriate nickname they chose for MLB’s Players’ Weekend.

The Boston Red Sox player’s choices range from the obvious (Mookie) to the strange (Late Lightning) and everything in between.

Before Friday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Brock Holt (Brockstar), J.D. Martinez (Flaco) and Eduardo Nunez (Nunie) discussed why they chose those nicknames, and in the case of Holt and Martinez, where they came from.

To hear from Holt, Martinez and Nunez, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Joseph Abboud.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images