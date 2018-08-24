J.D. Martinez Explains What Red Sox Learned From Series Vs. Indians

After losing the first two games of their four-game series against the Cleveland Indians, the Boston Red Sox rebounded to take the final two games and split the series at Fenway Park.

Boston won its 90th game of the season Thursday, a 7-0 thumping of the Indians, and the Sox still look to be the favorite to win the World Series if they get ace Chris Sale back and reach October fully healthy.

The Red Sox still have another series remaining with the Indians, as well as two with the New York Yankees and one with the Houston Astros, all of whom they could see in the playoffs.

While Boston certainly could face the American League Central-leading Indians in the playoffs, slugger J.D. Martinez isn’t taking a lot away from the four-game split.

“It definitely gives you a look so you kind of have an idea of what they’ve got,” Martinez told The Eagle Tribune’s Chris Mason. “It doesn’t hurt. It’s not the do-all, tell-all. When you get to the playoffs it’s a different feel. That’s different.

“When the lights go on in the playoffs you get a little bit more nervous,” Martinez said. “The situation changes, which changes everything.

“You’re playing with something on the line and the pressure,” Martinez continued. “Everything changes.”

Both teams are primed for a deep October run, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Red Sox and Indians battle in another epic American League Championship Series with everything on the line.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports