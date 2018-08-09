J.D. Martinez Has ‘Tunnel Vision’ Focus In Midst Of Stellar Red Sox Season

J.D. Martinez pays no mind to the publicity surrounding him.

Although the spotlight is hard to ignore being in a big market such as Boston, as well as being the current Major League Baseball leader in home runs and RBIs, the Red Sox designated hitter said even with all the hype around him, he stays focused enough to not get caught up in it.

“The media is a lot. That’s probably the most overwhelming part. There’s no ducking or dodging them. You know you’re going to have to talk to them every day,” Martinez told WEEI’s Rob Bradford. “For me, it’s just not getting caught up in all of it. I feel like when you play for a big market team it’s easy to get caught up in all the hype and all the publicity that you get. And for me, I don’t care about any of that. You see me, I’m just doing my stuff to prepare for the games and just staying focused and having that tunnel vision.”

Martinez’s focus certainly has paid off in his debut season with Boston. The 30-year-old has hit 34 home runs and only is two RBIs short of 100 in 2018. Martinez constantly is trying to improve himself as a player and does so with each passing game.

“For me I’m waiting for the next challenge. Who am I facing next? Who is the next pitcher on the mound? Who do they have warming up?,” he said. “To me, in this game, it’s all about what’s next. The moment you settle, the moment you stop growing, you start dying. You start going backward and it doesn’t matter what you did last game, it’s all about what you do in the next game.

“If I had four home runs the day before and I come back and have five strikeouts they’re going to write bad about me,” Martinez continued. “It’s all about continuing to go and not get caught up in what’s next.”

The slugger doesn’t have too much to worry about considering he’s in the midst of a stellar season. And looking at the season he’s having — between the way he helps his teammates and how he continues to get better game in and game out — there really isn’t too much “bad” to say about Martinez.

