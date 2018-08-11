J.D. Martinez Putting Up Otherworldly Numbers In First Season With Red Sox

J.D. Martinez is a legitimate threat to win the American League triple crown, but he also could win the septuple crown — if there were such a thing.

The Boston Red Sox outfielder is playing out of his mind in his first season in Boston. Entering Saturday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles, Martinez leads the A.L. in home runs (35) and RBIs (101), and isn’t far behind teammate Mookie Betts for the lead in batting average.

However, Martinez also is near or at the top of the league in virtually every offensive category, not just the triple crown starts.

To learn about Martinez’s ridiculous numbers this season, watch the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images