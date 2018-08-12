J.D. Martinez Shrugs Off David Ortiz Comparisons After Heroics Vs. Orioles

J.D. Martinez has a knack for coming through in the clutch, and the Boston Red Sox slugger did it again Saturday night.

With the Sox and Baltimore Orioles tied at three in the eighth inning, Martinez blasted a go-ahead, two-run home run to lead the Sox to a 6-4 win in Game 2 of a day-night doubleheader at Camden Yards. The star outfielder went 2-for-2 with two home runs, three RBIs and two walks in the second game of the double dip.

Martinez has been extremely clutch during his brief Red Sox tenure, drawing comparisons to David Ortiz, Manny Ramirez and other Sox heroes of old.

NESN’s Guerin Austin asked Martinez about the comparison, but the Sox slugger shrugged off the comparison, noting that he still looks up to guys like Ortiz and Ramirez.

Thumbnail photo via Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports Images