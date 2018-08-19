J.D. Martinez Won’t Reveal Red Sox’s ‘Top Secret’ Game Plan In Win Vs. Rays

The Boston Red Sox jumped on the Tampa Bay Rays early on Saturday at Fenway Park, posting four runs in the first inning en route to a 5-2 win.

Boston was aggressive on the base paths against Rays starter Tyler Glasnow during the opening frame, as both J.D. Martinez and Mitch Moreland notched stolen bases in the first.

Martinez effectively put the game away in the third when he blasted a solo home run to center field, his 38th of the season.

After the game, Martinez was asked what the Sox saw from Glasnow in the scouting report that told them to run on him, but the slugger wouldn’t spill the goods.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images