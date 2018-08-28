Jackie Bradley Jr. Has Solid Philosophy On Elite Outfield Defense

Jackie Bradley Jr. understands the importance of compartmentalizing.

The Boston Red Sox center fielder has had some rough stretches at the plate this season, yet he’s remained both confident and aggressive in the field, well aware his elite defense can make up for the offensive inconsistency.

“I always thought, ‘If they’re going to take my hits away, I’m going to take their hits away,’ ” Bradley recently told ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick for a piece published Tuesday about Boston’s outfield defense. “If I don’t get a hit, you aren’t going to get a hit, either.”

This philosophy has served Bradley well, as he’s considered one of the best defensive outfielders in Major League Baseball and it’s a huge reason why Red Sox manager Alex Cora stuck with him even as he hit below .200 into July. Amazingly, Bradley has yet to win a Gold Glove in his big league career — there’s some fierce competition in the American League — but it’s likely just a matter of time before he earns hardware. He routinely makes difficult plays look easy thanks in large to his instincts.

“I knew at a young age that you’re a lot faster when you’re not keyed in on something and you can just focus on a spot,” Bradley told Crasnick of his defensive approach. “I worked on trying to anticipate where the ball was going to land. Every little bit counts when you’re in the outfield. I try to get there as quick as I possibly can and make last-minute adjustments when I feel like I’m in the appropriate area.”

Bradley can go on offensive tears, evidenced by him totaling 26 home runs, 87 RBIs and an .835 OPS during his 2016 All-Star season. Defense remains his bread and butter, though, and both him and his Red Sox teammates are cognizant of how important that is to Boston’s overall success.

