Jackie Bradley Jr. Priding Himself On Competing At Plate Amid Hot Streak

Jackie Bradley Jr.’s offense was nowhere to be found in the first half of the season.

That certainly hasn’t been the case of late.

The Boston Red Sox center fielder has been surging at the plate, including Thursday’s 9-4 win over the Chicago White Sox. Bradley went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and an RBI single that gave Boston the lead in the ninth inning.

After the game, JBJ caught up with NESN’s Guerin Austin to talk about his approach at the plate amid his tear. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox Extra Innings” presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports