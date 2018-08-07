Jacoby Ellsbury Has Season-Ending Hip Surgery; Yankees Fans React Accordingly

Photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images

Jacoby Ellsbury’s season is over before it even began.

New York Yankees outfielder underwent season-ending surgery Monday to repair torn labrum on his left hip, the team announced. He’s expect to need up to six months to make a full recovery.

Ellsbury has been on the disabled list since the beginning of season.

Ellsbury has been a disaster since leaving the Boston Red Sox to sign a seven-year, $153 million deal with the Yankees before the 2014 season. The 34-year-old has missed a combined 239 games in his four-plus seasons in New York.

And, judging by the comments section in the team’s announcement, Yankees fans are fed up with the former All-Star.

Who’s that? Name sounds familiar — Andrew (@AndrewwM_) August 7, 2018

I don’t know this person 🤔 — Erin (@ErinLovesNYY) August 7, 2018

Gotta be honest here, I forgot he was still on the team — Brett Daigle (@brettdaigle97) August 7, 2018

I didn’t know he was still on the team. — PattyJ (@PattyJ39102400) August 7, 2018

We still have him? — Heber Avelar (@Hebz80_3) August 7, 2018

He’s alive? — Patrick Hennessy (@TrueHennessy) August 7, 2018

The surgery went as expected. An absolute failure — JUDGE GOAT (@iamurannoyinbee) August 7, 2018

I defend Cashman publicly for every move he's made this year. He's done an outstanding job considering the current market. Strengthening the team without mortgaging the future.

Ellsbury is his worst moment. A bad long term signing with a no trade clause to boot. Lesson learned. — Chaskel Bennett (@ChaskelBennett) August 7, 2018

Worst Yankees contract ever given, period. — ミスター横浜 (@HollywoodAsia) August 7, 2018

He’s probably the worst signing ever, right up there with Carl Pavano — Patrick McNamara (@patmac3517) August 7, 2018

All the great stuff Cashman has done, this one is the exact opposite. What a waste of money. Wow. — Brian St. Denis (@tellitB) August 7, 2018

Possibly the worst (one of the worst) contract in Brian Cashman’s tenure with the Yankees. — Warden of the North (@LordChozen) August 7, 2018

So, is Ellsbury taking too much flack? Probably, as it’s not like he wants to be injured, and it’s not his fault the Yankees threw a massive contract at a player few believed deserved it.

Still, he has two years left on his current deal, so there’s still time for some redemption. Through 408 games in pinstripes, Ellsbury has hit .264 with 32 homers, 159 RBIs and 80 steals.