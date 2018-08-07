Jacoby Ellsbury Has Season-Ending Hip Surgery; Yankees Fans React Accordingly

Jacoby Ellsbury’s season is over before it even began.
New York Yankees outfielder underwent season-ending surgery Monday to repair torn labrum on his left hip, the team announced. He’s expect to need up to six months to make a full recovery.
Ellsbury has been on the disabled list since the beginning of season.
Ellsbury has been a disaster since leaving the Boston Red Sox to sign a seven-year, $153 million deal with the Yankees before the 2014 season. The 34-year-old has missed a combined 239 games in his four-plus seasons in New York.
And, judging by the comments section in the team’s announcement, Yankees fans are fed up with the former All-Star.
So, is Ellsbury taking too much flack? Probably, as it’s not like he wants to be injured, and it’s not his fault the Yankees threw a massive contract at a player few believed deserved it.
Still, he has two years left on his current deal, so there’s still time for some redemption. Through 408 games in pinstripes, Ellsbury has hit .264 with 32 homers, 159 RBIs and 80 steals.
