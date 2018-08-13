Jaguars’ Jalen Ramsey Calls Out Reporter, Receives One-Week Suspension

Jalen Ramsey never has been one to be tight-lipped.

Unfortunately for the star cornerback, his outwardness served as his downfall Sunday.

Tensions ran high at Jacksonville Jaguars training camp, as defensive linemen Dante Fowler Jr. and Yannick Ngakoue engaged in a post-practice altercation. Ramsey evidently took exception with the media for filming the incident, as he yelled “stop recording that s—, man!” at reporters, per ESPN’s Michael DiRocco.

Ramsey’s tirade didn’t end there, as he reportedly continued to shout at the media as he left the practice field, according to DiRocco. The 23-year-old also sent a Twitter jab at the Florida Times-Union’s Phillip Heilman, who tweeted a video of the Fowler-Ngakoue skirmish.

@phillip_heilman you know you done messed up right? Lol if y’all want war, we got sum for y’all. & Iknow the rest of y’all (you know who you are) gone read this too so just know #LameAssReporters — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) August 12, 2018

Shortly after the chain of events, both Fowler and Ramsey were suspended one week by the Jaguars “for violating team rules and conduct unbecoming of a Jaguars football player.” As such, they’ll miss Jacksonville’s preseason Week 2 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday.

Despite the suspension, it sounds like Ramsey doesn’t have too many regrets about how he handled himself Sunday.

I’m always gone take up for my teammates kus I know what type of men and players they are forreal! Love my dawgs! If you don’t like it, oh well. God bless 🙏🏾 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) August 12, 2018

While he probably could have approached the situation differently, it’s clear Ramsey was trying to be a good teammate when he lashed out. The Jaguars, however, likely would rather Ramsey redirect that passion to locking up opposing wide receivers rather than calling out media members on social media.

