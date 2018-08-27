Jaguars’ Jalen Ramsey Stands Ground After Criticizing NFL Quarterbacks

Jalen Ramsey is going to call it like he sees it.

The Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback recently added to his trash-talking résumé when he provided rather brash evaluations of a handful of NFL quarterbacks, including labeling Josh Allen as “trash” and saying Joe Flacco “sucks.”

But if you think Ramsey is going to backtrack on his comments, you’re sorely mistaken.

Speaking after the Jaguars’ preseason win over the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday, Ramsey explained why he’ll continue to stand by his remarks.

“I don’t live my life with regrets,” Ramsey said, per The Florida Times-Union’s John Reid. “Things happen, and I said what I said. God knows I love everything about the game of football.

“I love the competitiveness, I love the trash talking and I love the challenges. I love literally everything about the game. I have no regrets. I wasn’t in control of them releasing the timing of that, but I will follow up with the best because it’s all on me.”

Ramsey clearly understands that he has to walk the walk if he’s going talk the talk. And through his first two seasons in the NFL, he’s done exactly that.

