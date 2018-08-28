Blake Bortles’ Foundation Provides Meals For Jacksonville First Responders

Tragedy struck in Jacksonville, Fla. at a Madden ’19 tournament Sunday, as a gunman opened fire, killing two (including himself) and wounded several others. In response to the event, Blake Bortles did what he could to help those who give to the community day in and day out.

The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback, who grew up in Florida, and his foundation teamed up with Mambos Cuban Café in order to provide meals to the first responders who have been working tireless in the aftermath of the horrific event.

In collaboration with #MambosCubanCafe we invite all first responders to come to 501 E Bay St for a hot meal today. Food will be available at 1:30pm & again for a 2nd shift at 5:00pm. Thank you to all for your service to our wonderful city! #TheLandingMassShooting #Jacksonville pic.twitter.com/Kbiiuseuwj — Blake Bortles Foundation (@BB5Foundation) August 27, 2018

Along with the meal, Bortles included a hand-written note showing his appreciation for the work of the first responders that read, “Thank you for everything that you do! Your service today and every day is greatly appreciated!”

Certainly a thoughtful touch by the signal caller.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images