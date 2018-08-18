Jalen Beeks Discusses Trade From Red Sox To Rays, Return To Fenway

Jalen Beeks made his Major League Baseball debut for the Boston Red Sox on June 7 at Fenway Park, giving up seven runs (six earned) in four innings against the Detroit Tigers.

Beeks was a heralded farmhand for the Sox, but he was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays in July for right-hander Nathan Eovaldi.

The left-hander had a rocky debut for the Rays, but has settled down since, allowing just five runs in his last 15 innings pitched.

Beeks and the Rays currently are at Fenway Park for a three-game series with the Sox, and Beeks spoke to NESN’s Jahmai Webster about the trade and his fresh start with the Rays.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images