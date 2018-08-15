Jalen Ramsey Applauded For Honest Comments On Various NFL QBs

Jalen Ramsey represents a breath of fresh air for those outside the quarterback fraternity.
The Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback surprisingly has earned praise from around the NFL for the candid comments he made about various quarterbacks in an interview GQ published Wednesday. Ramsey pulled no punches in assessing 10-plus quarterbacks, describing the Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen as “trash,” the Atanta Falcons’ Matt Ryan as “overrated” among other barbs. Take a look below.
While supporters of various teams ripped Ramsey via social media, others, including current and former players and working media professionals, hailed him for his forthrightness.
Jags running back Leonard Fournette laughed at his outspoken teammate’s GQ interview.
Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson appreciated Ramsey speaking so highly of him.
Ex-NFL QB Brady Quinn wonders if other passers will challenge Ramsey on the field in light of his comments.
NFL Media’s Bucky Brooks, Outkick.com’s Clay Travis, MMQB’s Andrew Brandt and ESPN’s Damien Woody are part of the Ramsey Appreciation Brigade’s media wing.
Let’s hope Ramsey has given other NFL players and athletes everywhere license to speak a little more freely going forward.
