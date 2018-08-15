Jalen Ramsey Applauded For Honest Comments On Various NFL QBs

Photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images

Jalen Ramsey represents a breath of fresh air for those outside the quarterback fraternity.

The Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback surprisingly has earned praise from around the NFL for the candid comments he made about various quarterbacks in an interview GQ published Wednesday. Ramsey pulled no punches in assessing 10-plus quarterbacks, describing the Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen as “trash,” the Atanta Falcons’ Matt Ryan as “overrated” among other barbs. Take a look below.

Full rundown of Jalen Ramsey's QB evaluations in GQ. https://t.co/EVeEdY4Km4 pic.twitter.com/25azBEfVLw — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 15, 2018

While supporters of various teams ripped Ramsey via social media, others, including current and former players and working media professionals, hailed him for his forthrightness.

Jags running back Leonard Fournette laughed at his outspoken teammate’s GQ interview.

I wonder if @jalenramsey think I’m trash…. 😂😂😂 — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) August 15, 2018

Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson appreciated Ramsey speaking so highly of him.

Ex-NFL QB Brady Quinn wonders if other passers will challenge Ramsey on the field in light of his comments.

All sorts of opinions about @jalenramsey comments in @GQMagazine BUT he’s being real & he put his name on it. A lot of people don’t have the guts to do that & go out and back it up w/ his play. Also, he may be enticing some QBs to throw his way when they normally wouldn’t… — Brady Quinn (@3rd_Goal) August 15, 2018

NFL Media’s Bucky Brooks, Outkick.com’s Clay Travis, MMQB’s Andrew Brandt and ESPN’s Damien Woody are part of the Ramsey Appreciation Brigade’s media wing.

Everyone supposedly hates anonymous sources but they’re up at arms when @jalenramsey puts his opinions out there. Like it or not, I respect him for letting us know exactly how he feels.. #KeepIt100 https://t.co/KVn5TYbBgl — Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) August 15, 2018

Hey @jalenramsey thanks for giving us a fun NFL topic to discuss for a change this offseason. We need more of this. Always love seeing Nashville guys do well. Keep it up. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 15, 2018

We bemoan athletes who are cliche and programmed, so let's appreciate that @jalenramsey is open and willing to go beyond stock answers. — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) August 15, 2018

I love you @jalenramsey 😂😂 — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) August 15, 2018

Let’s hope Ramsey has given other NFL players and athletes everywhere license to speak a little more freely going forward.