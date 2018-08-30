Jalen Ramsey Claims He’d Be All-Pro Wide Receiver If Tom Brady Was His QB

Jalen Ramsey has had a lot to say this summer.

The Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback, who enjoyed a breakout 2017 season, criticized many NFL quarterbacks in a GQ Magazine earlier this month, and he made similar criticisms in an ESPN article published Thursday.

One of the players who received fresh criticism from Ramsey was former New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola, who signed a free-agent contract with the Miami Dolphins this offseason. Ramsey doesn’t think highly of Amendola, and he credits most of the wideout’s success to the skill of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Here’s what Ramsey had to say, per ESPN’s Mina Kimes:

In general, Ramsey continues, fans underestimate the effect that quarterback play has on wide receivers. For example, he says, look at Danny Amendola, who just signed with Miami. “Or is it Edelman?” he asks out loud. He mulls it over. No — he’s thinking of Amendola. “He just got a brand-new contract and he is terrible,” he says. “People think he’s so great. No, he’s not. Tom (Brady) made him look good. Tom could take me as a receiver and I’d be a first-team All-Pro.”

Amendola played great against Ramsey’s Jaguars in January’s AFC Championship Game. He caught seven passes for 84 yards and two touchdowns, including a massive catch on a 3rd-and-18 in the fourth quarter with New England trailing 20-10. His last TD put the Patriots ahead 24-20 late in the fourth quarter and secured their berth to Super Bowl LII.

So, perhaps Ramsey is still not over this loss, and maybe that’s where this criticism is coming from.

All of this summer trash talk has put a lot of pressure on Ramsey to have a phenomenal 2018 season. If he doesn’t, the Jaguars defense likely will take a step back, and that could be horrible news for a team that employs Blake Bortles as its starting quarterback.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images