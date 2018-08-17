Jalen Ramsey Explains Where Jaguars Went Wrong Vs. Patriots In AFC Title Game

A trip to Super Bowl LII was right there for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

But as he’d done so many times before, Tom Brady turned in some late-game heroics as the New England Patriots erased a 10-point fourth quarter deficit to earn a thrilling 24-20 AFC Championship Game win over the Jags.

While over-aggressiveness often leads to costly mistakes, Jacksonville was noticeably conservative with its playcalling in the latter stages of the game, which opened the door for the Patriots to mount their comeback. Looking back on what transpired, Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey wishes his team would have allowed quarterback Blake Bortles to let it fly a little bit more.

“I think in crunch time moments, like last year’s playoff game — not as a team, because we would have trusted him — but I think as an organization, we should have trusted him more to keep throwing it,” Ramsey said in an interview with GQ. “We kinda got complacent and conservative. And I think that’s why we lost. We started running it on first and second down, throwing it on third down, every single time we were out there. (The Patriots) caught on to that.”

Bortles turned in a fine performance, completing 23-of-36 passes for 293 yards with one touchdown. But who knows, maybe a few more pass plays could have lifted the Jaguars to their first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports