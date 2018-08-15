Jarvis Landry Chucks Football At Teammate, Starts Skirmish At Browns Practice

Jarvis Landry made headlines for his stirring motivational speech at Cleveland Browns training camp that was seen during the first episode of HBO’s “Hard Knocks.”

Landry is making headlines again Tuesday, but this time for the wrong reason.

During practice Tuesday, the Browns wide receiver got into a scuffle with cornerback Terrance Mitchell. After Landry caught a pass, Mitchell appeared to trip him to the ground causing Landry to pop up and fire the football into his facemask. From then the fisticuffs ensured until players and staffer were able to separate them.

You can watch the video here.

We’re sure this will be even more compelling when it shows up on “Hard Knocks.”

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images