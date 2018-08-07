Jarvis Landry Claims Odell Beckham Jr. ‘Definitely Would’ Join Browns

Photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images

It is anyone’s guess how long Odell Beckham Jr. will remain with the New York Giants, but when he eventually becomes a free agent, it sure sounds like he wouldn’t mind taking his talents to Cleveland.

At least that’s what Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who is friends and was a college teammate with Beckham, says.

The star receiver is in stalled contract talks with the Giants over a new contract, with the two sides reportedly disagreeing on Beckham’s market value. He’s under contract through this season and could very well end up in a franchise tag situation similar to Pittsburgh Steelers’ Le’Veon Bell, but at some point the Giants will either have to ink him long term or relinquish him.

If the latter proves the case, Landry said with some conviction that Beckham would join forces with him in Cleveland.

“If things like that are able to happen and the team can make it happen, then why not?” Landry said to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot. “He definitely would be (up for it). He would be.”

Landry — who reportedly was disgruntled with the Miami Dolphins before getting traded to the Browns this offseason — took it a step further, saying that both he and Beckham even have talked about the possibility a bit.

“We’ve had talks,” he said, “but at the end of the day, I want him to be happy. I want him to get what he deserves and you can’t put nothing on that regardless of where it’s at.”

It possibly could be for the best that Beckham isn’t a free agent now if he were intent on moving to the Browns. Cleveland’s offense is revamped with Tyrod Taylor now under center and Baker Mayfield as the backup, plus they drafted Nick Chubb at running back and added Landry. They have plenty to prove, but there is plenty of upside.

So while it’s been gloom and doom for the Browns for quite some time, they could be interesting to watch and may even be auditioning for Beckham’s services with each game.