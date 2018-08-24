Jarvis Landry Reveals Bill Belichick-Esque Threat Adam Gase Used With Dolphins

As we’ve learned on HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” Jarvis Landry has no problem speaking his mind. And he has some thoughts about Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase.

Landry, who was traded from the Dolphins to the Cleveland Browns this offseason, detailed his strained relationship with Gase in an interview with ESPN, telling reporter Elizabeth Merill, “He wanted me to trust him, but he really didn’t want to trust me.”

The Pro Bowl wide receiver then accused Gase of trying to send him out to sabotage his career by sending him to the Browns, who had gone 0-16 the previous season.

“I just felt like, for some reason, Adam sent me here to die,” Landry told Merrill.

In fact, Landry claims, Gase made a similar “threat” of sorts to other Dolphins players who got on his bad side: If they didn’t get their act together, Gase would have them traded to Cleveland.

Furthermore, Landry told Merrill that Gase’s joke is in reference to a scenario New England Patriots fans will find familiar: During the 2016 season, head coach Bill Belichick surprisingly traded Jamie Collins, who reportedly wasn’t getting along with Patriots coaches, to the Browns. It was a tough change of scenery for Collins: The Patriots finished 14-2 and went on to win the Super Bowl that season, while Cleveland ended up with a 1-15 record.

Basically, Belichick’s trade of Collins sent such a shockwave through the league that coaches like Gase now use its example as a way to (jokingly) threaten players: You’d better shape up quick, or you’ll get the Belichick treatment.

Of course, Collins now is Landry’s new teammate in Cleveland, so perhaps the two can plot their survival plan as the club aims for a bounce-back season.

