Jayson Tatum Offers Measured Response To Article Dubbing Him Overhyped

Jayson Tatum was a revelation during his rookie season for the Boston Celtics.

The Duke product wowed with his ability to score from all three levels on the floor and was the C’s best player during a playoff run that saw them finish one game short of the NBA Finals.

Many are excited about Tatum’s potential heading into Year 2, but one Bleacher Report writer recently listed the Celtics forward among the most overhyped players in the NBA.

Tatum was asked about the article Saturday, and he knocked down the response like a mid-range jumper at TD Garden.

“I saw it,” Tatum said, via ESPN’s Chris Forsberg. “But, good or bad, articles don’t really faze me. Everybody is entitled to their own opinion. My job is to play basketball; their job is to write articles. I’ll stick to my job.”

We’re sure that made the C’s media relations department happy.

Tatum once again will be a key cog for a Celtics team that figures to be among the best in the Eastern Conference. With Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward expected to be fully healthy for training camp, as well as LeBron James’ exodus from the East, the C’s look like the favorite to meet the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

And if Tatum makes a leap during his sophomore season, perhaps they can stop the Dubs from hoisting their fourth title in five seasons.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports