Jayson Tatum Overhyped? Stephen A. Smith Comes To Celtics Star’s Defense

It’s August, a month that produces very little NBA news, which as a result often sparks hilarious debates and super hot takes in order to drive conversation until training camps open in September.

Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes recently published an article titled “NBA’s Most Overhyped Players Entering 2018-19 Season,” and Boston Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum surprisingly was the first player mentioned.

Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman discussed the list during Wednesday’s episode of “First Take” on ESPN, and both of them came to the conclusion that Tatum’s inclusion was laughable.

Check out their reactions in the video below.

The hype surrounding Tatum is justified. The rookie forward helped the Celtics overcome the loss of Gordon Hayward last season, and when superstar point guard Kyrie Irving was lost for the season in April, Tatum led the C’s in scoring during the playoffs and helped them get within one win of the NBA Finals.

Even LeBron James had plenty of praise for Tatum after last season’s Eastern Conference finals, saying “I just love everything about the kid — the way he plays the game, his demeanor, where he comes from. I know his parents. I just know he’s built for stardom. He’s built for success. And that’s both on and off the floor. Two guys right there that — Boston is lucky to have them.”

Tatum is neither overrated or underrated coming off a stellar rookie campaign, and because of that, expectations are high for him and the Celtics as a whole entering the 2018-19 season.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images