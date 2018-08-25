Jayson Tatum Still Has Hilarious Response To Celtics Trading Down To Draft Him

The Boston Celtics struck gold when they drafted Jayson Tatum with the third overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, after moving down from the top spot via trade with the Philadelphia 76ers.

President of basketball operations Danny Ainge has been open about the fact that he was confident neither the 76ers or Los Angeles Lakers would draft the Duke forward or else they would have taken him with the No. 1 pick.

Not only did the C’s get to draft Tatum and secure an extra first-round draft pick, they also got a discount when it came to the forward’s contract. Since rookie salaries are fixed, Tatum missed out on a little over $1 million per season by going third instead of first.

And don’t think Tatum has forgotten that.

“I joke with Danny all the time, he should’ve just took me No. 1,” Tatum told Bill Simmons on “The Bill Simmons Podcast.” “I could’ve kept a few dollars of my paycheck. Tell (Ainge), ‘You owe me some money.'”

Boston did make out like bandits in the trade with Philly, as they also acquired the rights to the Sacramento Kings’ 2019 first-round draft pick, which figures to be quite high in the lottery.

As for Tatum’s paycheck, it should get a lot heavier in a few years when he’s up for his next contract.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports