Jayson Tatum’s Favorite Brad Stevens Moment Highlights Celtics Coach’s Genius

During a recent appearance on the Ringer’s “Bill Simmons Podcast,” Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum was asked when he realized just how good of a coach Brad Stevens was.

Tatum didn’t miss a beat.

“Right away,” he told Simmons.

But Tatum’s favorite example of Stevens’ coaching brilliance didn’t come until very late in the season: the now-famous inbound play to Al Horford in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The play Stevens concocted sprung Horford free for a go-ahead layup with 5.5 seconds remaining in overtime, helping vault Boston to a 101-98 win and a 3-0 series lead that all but eliminated the Sixers from contention.

Here’s Tatum on that sequence, via The Ringer:

“But Brad, the Al Horford play, he just knew — I remember I was at the block and he knew Philly was switching everything. So, whoever set the pick for me, I ran to the corner, their man switched on me, and Al set a pick for JB (Jaylen Brown) so that made (Joel) Embiid switch, and JB ran to the other side of the court so we wanted Embiid away from the basket. And we knew, once they switched, he was going to be on top of them.

“So he said, ‘All you gotta do, Al, is seal them. You’ll be wide open.’ And when it worked just how he said it was going to work, I was like, ‘Wow. That was crazy.’ Like, everything worked exactly how he said it was going to work, and it won us a game.”

Stevens’ play design also has drawn praise from Horford and former Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who happens to be Tatum’s idol. Perhaps Tatum and Bryant discussed that play in more detail when the two worked out together this offseason.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports