Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell Pays For Fan’s iPhone Fix In Random Act Of Kindness

Donovan Mitchell has shown why talking to strangers sometimes pays off.

The Utah Jazz point guard paid to fix a stranger’s iPhone on Thursday at an Apple store in Utah in a heart-warming act of kindness. The beneficiary was the brother of Jazz fan Andrew Simeona, who shared the tale of his encounter with Mitchell via Twitter.

“I have a brother that’s a little delayed in his development,” Simeona wrote. “At the Apple store today he was told by a rep what he’d have to pay to have his iphone repaired. He couldn’t afford it. Spida (Mitchell) overheard and covered the cost for him. Donovan is simply the best #takenote.”

Mitchell replied to Simeona’s popular post, saying he’s delighted to help.

“All love ✊🏽 glad I could help!” he wrote.

Simeona explained to the Salt Lake Tribune his brother’s iPhone fix is one of many reasons Jazz fans love the second-year guard.

“Most of our family are big basketball fans,” Simeona said. “Seeing what Donovan has done, coming into the community, he just dove in. That it happened to our own brother gives a big feeling of gratitude, but I wasn’t surprised in the least.”

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images