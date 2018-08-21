Jeremy Hill Feeling Spry As A Rookie In Patriots’ Running Back Corps

FOXBORO, Mass. — One of the New England Patriots’ smartest offseason acquisitions might have been brought aboard with the lowest expectations.

Running back Jeremy Hill broke out in a big way as a rookie with the Cincinnati Bengals, rushing 222 times for 1,124 yards with nine touchdowns. He had four games of over 140 yards, helping propel the Bengals to a 10-5-1 record. But then injuries began to slow down his NFL career.

He ran for 20 touchdowns in his next two seasons, but he hasn’t averaged over 3.8 yards per carry since his rookie season. He bottomed out in 2017, carrying the ball just 37 times for 116 yards with no touchdowns in seven games before hitting injured reserve. That led Hill to sign a one-year, $1.5 million prove-it deal with the Patriots this offseason.

And now, thanks to dropping 10 pounds and having bone spurs removed from his ankles, he’s feeling like a rookie again.

“Both have been essential to my play this year,” Hill said Tuesday. “I think the weight’s been amazing. Just health-wise, I feel so much better. And also the bone spurs, that’s something I had to deal with for like two years, so getting those removed definitely helped everything. My body feels great. It’s probably the best I’ve felt since probably my rookie year.”

Hill has 17 carries for 82 yards with a touchdown in two preseason games. He’s also caught two passes for 14 yards. He was sure to praise his offensive line for their contribution to his success.

“The O-line’s done a great job getting a hat on a hat in the run game,” Hill said. “That’s something we always talk about. They’ve done a phenomenal job in pass protection and run blocking. I’ve just got to continue to continue to do what I’m doing but at a higher level, break more tackles, more yards to help the team.”

With Rex Burkhead and Sony Michel nursing knee injuries, Hill and fellow running back Mike Gillislee have shared carries behind the same offensive line and against the same defenses. While Hill has averaged 4.8 yards per carry, Gillislee, who’s a similar big back, has 23 carries for 65 yards, averaging 2.8 yards per carry.

Hill’s preseason performance has him looking like a favorite to make the Patriots’ initial 53-man roster. Burkhead and Michel’s injuries certainly play a part, as well. Michel is a rookie and has missed 11 straight practices. He hasn’t played in a preseason game and doesn’t look primed to make his debut Friday against the Carolina Panthers.

Michel’s lack of work over the summer could continue into the season. That would mean more touches for Hill.

Since Burkhead also contributes on special teams and in the passing game, Hill even could open up the season as the Patriots’ short-yardage back. That would be significant for fantasy football owners.

We’re getting a little ahead of ourselves, and we’ll have to see if Burkhead or Michel can return to the playing field before the Patriots’ final preseason game. But for now, we’re penciling in Hill’s name next to Burkhead, Michel, James White and Brandon Bolden on the Patriots’ 53-man roster.

And if Hill’s preseason performance — and better overall health — are any indication, he could be productive in the role.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images