Jerod Mayo’s Dog Found Dead In Trainer’s Home; Ex-Patriot Claims Foul Play

The story of Jerod Mayo’s missing dog does not have a happy ending.

The former New England Patriots linebacker’s 5-year-old English bulldog, Knox, was found dead Sunday in the home of its trainer, the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals announced Monday.

The trainer, Amelia Ferreira, is being charged by the Cranston (R.I.) Police Department with one count of obstruction for concealing evidence and could face animal cruelty charges pending the results of Knox’s necropsy, according to the RISPCA.

Mayo’s dog supposedly went missing in late June while on a walk with Ferreira, according to a report from the Wrentham (Mass.) Police Department. In a lengthy Instagram post Monday, Mayo claimed Ferreira actually hid his dog in a trash bag in her home while fabricating a story that he had run away and been stolen or drowned.

“Knox has passed and his BODY WAS FOUND IN THE HOME OF THE OFFLEASH TRAINER,” Mayo wrote. “It’s disgusting and inhumane that a company full of ‘dog lovers’ would hide a family pet IN A CLOSET FOR TWO MONTHS and compulsively lie and send us on a wild goose hunt and our kids on an emotional rollercoaster.”

“Staging him running away, him being stolen, even him drowning having us knocking on doors sending us false leads as we searched two states. We’ve hired scuba teams, private investigators, lawyers and more when they knew they HAD HIM IN THEIR HOME IN A TRASH BAG tucked away the whole two months. Yeah A TRASH BAG!”

The ex-Patriots linebacker, who retired in 2015 after eight seasons in New England, also issued a call to action to prevent further incidents of animal cruelty.

“We still have work to do…..we need to bring awareness to this problem so it never happens again,” Mayor wrote. “This is just getting started.”

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images