Jerod Mayo’s Dog Trainer Opens Up About Knox’s Death, Denies Causing Incident

Amelia Ferreira is telling her side of the story.

The Cranston, R.I., native is facing obstruction charges after the dog of former New England Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo was found dead inside her home earlier this month. Mayo accused Ferreira, the dog’s trainer, of hiding Knox, a 5-year-old English bulldog, in a trash bag for several weeks and called her treatment of the dog “disgusting and inhumane.”

Ferreira opened up about the incident Tuesday in a six-page statement to the Sun Chronicle, admitting she put Knox’s remains in a trash bag following the dog’s death but insisting she played no role in his actual death.

“I don’t know why Knox died and it eats at me every day that his family is still left not knowing what caused his death,’ Ferreira wrote in the statement. “I didn’t make the right decisions but what I am 100 percent sure of is that I absolutely did not hurt Knox nor did I do anything to him that caused his death.”

Ferreira claimed she left Knox in a crate in an air-conditioned room on June 22 and only discovered he was dead when she went to feed him later that day. Rather than alert Mayo or the authorities, Ferreira said she panicked.

“I sat there on the floor holding Knox in my lap, crying for what seemed like hours. I was scared to death and had no clue what to do,” she said. “I wasn’t only acting like a coward, I was being selfish. Lying was easier. Telling the truth would have been hard.”

Ferreira said she initially stored Knox’s remains in a box behind her shed but then brought the dead dog back into the house with the intention of blaming her husband for his death.

