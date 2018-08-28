Jerry Jones’ Latest Pitch To Fix NFL Preseason Shouldn’t Surprise You

Jerry Jones has a master plan to save the NFL’s lackluster preseason — and you’ve probably heard it before.

Following the Dallas Cowboys’ dreadful 27-3 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in Week 3 of the preseason, Jones grabbed the pulpit to (once again) call for an 18-game NFL season.

“I was a big advocate in the last negotiation. I made the presentation,” Jones said, via Tim Cowlishaw of the Dallas Morning News. “You can see how I did.”

Jones’ proposal is simple: change two preseason games to regular season games, resulting in two preseason contests instead of four and 18 regular season tilts instead of 16. He says the league can shorten training camps, as well.

This change obviously would put more money in the pockets of Jones and other NFL owners, who would benefit from two more highly-attended games with much higher television audiences. But Jones tried to pitch the switch as a boon for the players.

“It would provide more than $1 billion to the players,” Jones said. “It’s certainly worth considering. It would direct more value for what the players expend to the players.”

Jones technically isn’t wrong on that front. But the billionaire owner also tried to claim an 18-game regular season actually would improve player safety and cut down on head injuries.

“I can make the case that we have an uptick in concussions in the preseason,” he said. “If you look at it, I would contend there would be less exposure.”

That’s quite the take. While you could argue fringe players are more prone to concussions during the preseason as they battle for roster spots, adding two more high-stakes, meaningful games to the NFL schedule only would increase the chances of star NFL players sustaining injuries. Players’ bodies wear down immensely during the current 16-game schedule, and forcing starters to grind through two extra contests would put them at a much greater risk for serious injury.

There’s money on the table, though, which means Jones will continue to push for an 18-game season until he gets his way or is definitively rebuffed.

