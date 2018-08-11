‘Jet-Siah?’ NY Daily News’ Sam Darnold Cover Might Be Tad Aggressive

Let there be no further debate: Sam Darnold is the “savior” of the New York Jets.

At least, that’s what the New York Daily News wants its readers to believe.

To be fair: The rookie quarterback did look good in his preseason debut, completing 13 of 18 passes for 96 yards and a touchdown in the Jets’ 17-0 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Friday. But Daily News reporter Manish Mehta, and whoever is in charge of headlines and covers at the Daily News’ recently nuked sports department, might be overreacting to Darnold’s first game in green.

Check out Saturday’s back page:

Good grief.

Check out these excerpts from Mehta’s game report:

“Darnold was the sketch of cool in his first NFL game, showing poise and command to state an early case that he should indeed be the starting quarterback for Week 1 of the regular season next month. … He displayed the gifts that have so many folks on One Jets Drive convinced that they have finally found the answer to their most maddening problem.

“In his first two drives, we saw the skills that could make Darnold a difference maker for a long time. He exhibited tremendous patience in the pocket, elusiveness in the face of pressure, accuracy throwing on the run, scrambling prowess and sage decision making.”

Holy adjectives, Batman.

(Yes, we recognize Mehta and the Daily News Staff are being somewhat tongue-in-cheek, but the fact they’re even a little serious is baffling.)

But enough with taking Mehta’s word for it. Watch the video below to see Darnold’s performance for yourself:

The No. 3 overall pick looked sharp in his preseason debut. EVERY Sam Darnold throw + touch from #ATLvsNYJ! pic.twitter.com/XyjpIvtNzE — NFL (@NFL) August 11, 2018

Start making those Canton, Ohio, travel plans for 2045, Jets fans.

All jokes aside, Darnold, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, certainly has loads of potential, and just might be the answer to the Jets’ decades-long search for a franchise QB. But before we anoint him the Mesiah of the Meadowlands, let’s see how he looks in oh, say, a regular season game.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images