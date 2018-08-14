Jets’ Todd Bowles Rips Terrelle Pryor For Candidly Talking About Injury

Terrelle Pryor is new to the New York Jets, and he’s quickly learning the hard way about how things go down in the Meadowlands.

Pryor, who signed a one-year, free-agent deal with the Jets back in March, recently made a surprising revelation when he told reporters about a broken ankle he suffered in May. Pryor’s candor didn’t go over too well with head coach Todd Bowles, who ripped the veteran wide receiver during his media availability Tuesday.

Todd Bowles wasn't happy that #Jets WR Terrelle Pryor revealed that he suffered a broken ankle in May: "Terrelle doesn't need to be descriptive. I feel that he should keep his mouth shut & leave the injuries to me. I've already handled it. We had a conversation." #JetsCamp pic.twitter.com/HuJdnMeXQh — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) August 14, 2018

Yikes.

If Pryor happens to suffer an injury at any point during the 2018 NFL season, we have a feeling the 29-year-old will let his head coach take the lead when it comes to talking to the media.

