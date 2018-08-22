Jimmy Fund Patients Joining Red Sox Players On Field Will Warm Your Heart

We’re in the midst of a special couple of days at Fenway Park this week, but it has nothing to do with the games being played.

Indeed, the Boston Red Sox are taking on fellow division leaders in the Cleveland Indians in an exciting four-game set, but Tuesday and Wednesday also mark the annual WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon.

Throughout the day, patients at the Jimmy Fund shared their stories on WEEI and NESN, and Tuesday night, some got a pretty cool experience on the field.

As the Red Sox took the field before the game began, they each were joined by Jimmy Fund patients. Between signing balls for the kids, giving high fives and even simply chatting with them, it was a pretty heartwarming moment.

More than the game. pic.twitter.com/czhpg6q3Nx — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) August 21, 2018

Awesome.

Donations will continue to be accepted through Wednesday. If you would like to contribute, you may call 877-738-1234 or text KCANCER to 20222.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter screengrab/@RedSox