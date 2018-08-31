Jimmy Garoppolo Endorsed By Jordan Brand, Says His Dream ‘Came True’

The Jordan Brand welcomed its newest member to the team Thursday.

San Fransisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo told ESPN of the endorsement deal, saying it’s a dream come true.

“Since I got in the league, it was one of my dreams to be with Jordan and it came true, so I’m pretty excited about it,” Garoppolo told ESPN’s Nick Wagoner.

It certainly makes sense for the QB to be excited over the deal, of which an official announcement is expected to come next week, considering the 26-year-old grew up in Illinois. Garoppolo was just a kid during Michael Jordan’s career with the Chicago Bulls, but he told Wagoner of fond memories of his family watching the Hall of Famer.

“I was pretty young, but even when they were winning those championships, I can remember staying up with my three brothers, mom and dad — we’d all be in the living room watching it,” Garoppolo said. “It was so exciting. Ever since I was a little kid, he’s been my favorite athlete, so it’s pretty cool to be part of his brand now.

Garppolo generated interest from other popular shoe brands such as Under Armor, Nike and Adidas, but ultimately decided on the Jordan Brand. Jordan, of course, is a subsidiary of Nike.

The Eastern Illinois product said he has something “new and special” for the 49ers’ Sept. 9 season opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images