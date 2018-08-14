Joel Embiid Attempting Bicycle Kick In Casual Soccer Game Is A Sight To See

Look away, Philadelphia 76ers fans.

NBA star Joel Embiid is in Cameroon and decided to take part in a friendly soccer kickaround. That’s great, except things could have gone south pretty quick for the big man.

That’s because Embiid — who we should remind you has had plenty of injury issues, including ailments with his back — attempted a bicycle kick, which he did not execute.

Take a look at the full video (with Embiid’s attempt at football mastery happening at the :16 mark):

NBA's Joel Embiid reps a Paul Pogba shirt and attempts a bicycle kick while playing with local kids in Cameroon 😍 pic.twitter.com/skf68UEVRN — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) August 13, 2018

Nice Paul Pogba jersey though.

It appears he got through things unscathed, but that footage certainly has to make Sixers fans cringe quite a bit.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images