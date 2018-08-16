John Elway Says Colin Kaepernick ‘Had His Chance’ To Play With Broncos

The Denver Broncos need to find a backup quarterback for the upcoming NFL season after demoting Paxton Lynch to the third spot and second-year QB Chad Kelly still being developed.

With the team’s recent struggles, they reportedly turned to Colin Kaepernick to help fill the void in 2016, but the then-28-year-old apparently wasn’t interested in the Broncos’ offer. Speaking with the media Thursday, general manager John Elway was asked if Kaepernick was a “viable option” at QB for the 2018 campaign.

“You know what, and I said this a while ago, Colin had his chance to be here. We offered him a contract. He didn’t take it,” Elway said. “As I said in my deposition … he’s had his chance to be here. He passed it.”

Seems like that ship has sailed.

Back in May, Elway gave a deposition for the lawyers of Kaepernick in his collusion case against the NFL. The former San Fransisco 49ers quarterback, now 30, has not played in the league since 2016 and it doesn’t seem likely he’ll find a new home in Denver.

